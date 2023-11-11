Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 52.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 716.7% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

