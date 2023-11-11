Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($49.93).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($52.46) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.31) to GBX 4,600 ($56.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,471 ($42.85) per share, for a total transaction of £31,239 ($38,561.91). Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,264 ($40.29) on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,441 ($30.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,709 ($45.78). The company has a market cap of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,931.36, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,416.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,381.21.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.10 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,970.41%.

About Whitbread

)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Read More

