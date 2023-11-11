WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Raymond James

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WHF. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

WHF opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 217.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

