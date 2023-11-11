Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ecovyst by 4,866.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,183,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,541,000 after buying an additional 1,267,211 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth $12,850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ecovyst by 31.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after buying an additional 1,052,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ecovyst

In other Ecovyst news, insider Kurt Bitting bought 3,100 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $29,884.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 415,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,521.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE:ECVT opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

