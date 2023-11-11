Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 83.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 29.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 377,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $250,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 13.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Infinera

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,558 shares in the company, valued at $419,476.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.72.

Infinera Stock Up 5.8 %

INFN stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.41 million, a PE ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $7.80.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $376.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

