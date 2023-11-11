Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

