Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,934,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $167.81.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

