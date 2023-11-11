Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Down 2.2 %

CTVA opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

