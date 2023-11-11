Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $378,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.21. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

