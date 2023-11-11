Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Argus started coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

