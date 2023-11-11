Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,207,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

