Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $118.68 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.55.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

