Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $193.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.70 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

