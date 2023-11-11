Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.37.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.15%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

