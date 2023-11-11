Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $761,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 4.03. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VREX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

