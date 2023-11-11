Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 157 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 211.4% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $334.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.00 and its 200-day moving average is $326.90. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.