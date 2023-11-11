Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 184 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $493.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.47. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $558.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

