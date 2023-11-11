Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 89.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,704,000 after buying an additional 1,142,384 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,498,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 57.0% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 104,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

