Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMA. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,750,000 after buying an additional 857,501 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 178.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 784,793 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,978,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LSXMA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,881,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 41,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,881,603.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,729,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,143,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

