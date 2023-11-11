William Blair Downgrades OLO (NYSE:OLO) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

OLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

Get OLO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLO

OLO Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:OLO opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $770.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 42,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $260,852.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 595,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,815 shares of company stock worth $445,159 over the last 90 days. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OLO by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OLO by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 538,231 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in OLO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in OLO by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.