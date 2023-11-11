William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.24. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pyxis Oncology

In related news, CEO Lara Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $45,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,763.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,426 shares of company stock valued at $58,503 and have sold 31,541 shares valued at $70,146. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 414.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

