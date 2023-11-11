William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for RingCentral’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Shares of RNG opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 903.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,857,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 941,700 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after acquiring an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,316,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,459,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

