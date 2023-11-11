Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,200 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($41.97) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.22) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wizz Air to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,860 ($47.65) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($35.67).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,655 ($20.43) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,843.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,391.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -376.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($18.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,229 ($39.86).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

