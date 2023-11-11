Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide updated its FY23 guidance to $0.05-0.10 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WWW opened at $8.39 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -10.13%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.