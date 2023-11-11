World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $75.89 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $75.89 million and $1.14 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011883 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,838,754 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

