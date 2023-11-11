Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after acquiring an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,388,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,299. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

