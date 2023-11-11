Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $251,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.47.

CEMEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.