Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $315,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Azenta by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Azenta by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Azenta by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $47.53 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Azenta had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Azenta Company Profile



Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

