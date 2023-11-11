Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,051 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 69.37%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

