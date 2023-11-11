WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$210.00 Price Target at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$208.00 to C$210.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSP. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$205.50.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSP

WSP Global Stock Performance

TSE WSP opened at C$188.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$188.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.52. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$152.92 and a 52-week high of C$196.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 7.9336413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.