WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Scotiabank set a C$216.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$205.50.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WSP opened at C$188.90 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$152.92 and a 52-week high of C$196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$188.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.52. The stock has a market cap of C$23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.05. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.9336413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Stories

