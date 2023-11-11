Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 113.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,953 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $207,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

WH opened at $76.75 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

