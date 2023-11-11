Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. Xometry has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,434.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,258 shares of company stock worth $513,271. 19.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Xometry by 938.2% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 67,188 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 587,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Xometry by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xometry by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 358,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

