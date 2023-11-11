XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.63. Approximately 87,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 166,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $48,270.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $664,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,419,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140 over the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,545,000 after buying an additional 311,957 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.00.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

