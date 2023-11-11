Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 92 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

