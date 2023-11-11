YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion. YETI also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on YETI. BNP Paribas lowered YETI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.94.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on YETI

YETI Stock Up 4.8 %

YETI stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.41. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 7.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.