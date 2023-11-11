YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. YETI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.32-$2.32 EPS.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.94.

NYSE:YETI opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.41. YETI has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 669,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,309,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

