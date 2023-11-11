Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNTL. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.56.

ZNTL opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $696.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 284.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 78,102 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

