10,646 Shares in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DRDGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.27. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.3463 dividend. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

