1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Releases Earnings Results

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCOW opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
