1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,589 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

