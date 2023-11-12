1ST Source Bank Grows Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $114.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

