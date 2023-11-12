1ST Source Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

1ST Source Bank grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 592,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 6.0% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $93,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after acquiring an additional 117,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,043,000 after acquiring an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $150.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

