1ST Source Bank Has $5.09 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $91.20 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

