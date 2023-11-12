1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

