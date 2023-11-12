1ST Source Bank Sells 1,558 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $133.91. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

