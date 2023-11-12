1ST Source Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

1ST Source Bank cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Patrick Industries comprises approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.74% of Patrick Industries worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after buying an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

PATK opened at $78.00 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

