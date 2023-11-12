1ST Source Bank Sells 576 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,873,134,000 after purchasing an additional 282,266,153 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,853 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.