1ST Source Bank Sells 90 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $138.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

