2,784 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

